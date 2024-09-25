'WIBTA if I walk my daughter down the aisle at her wedding?' 'She didn't ask her stepdad.'

My kids and him have a nice relationship but neither of them call him dad and neither wanted to be adopted by him... which did come up a year into our marriage. He asked. I wanted to find out what the children wanted and spoke to them. They said no. This was not something they later asked for or wanted.

My daughter is getting married next year and she asked me if I would walk her down the aisle. I immediately said yes and was so moved by the fact she felt I was the best, and only, person for the job. She even told me how much it meant to her that I never erased her dad when we weren't even together when he passed.