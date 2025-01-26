'AITA for walking out of my mom’s wedding after what she said during the ceremony?'

I was stunned. It felt like a punch in the gut. I didn’t say anything because what could I even say. I just stood there holding her flowers trying not to cry in front of 100 people. As soon as the ceremony ended I handed the bouquet back to her walked straight out of the venue and left. I didn’t even go to the reception. I just couldn’t.

Now my phone is blowing up. My mom is furious calling me selfish and saying I embarrassed her in front of her new husband and his family. She says I ruined her big day over something “so small” and that I should’ve just ignored it. A few relatives have sided with her saying I should’ve sucked it up for her wedding and talked to her later.

But to me it wasn’t small. It felt like she deliberately chose that moment to hurt me and I don’t think I could’ve just stood there pretending everything was fine.

Am I the a&^%$le for walking out? Should I have stayed and dealt with it later?