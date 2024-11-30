'AITA for walking out of Thanksgiving dinner because my ex-fiancé showed up?'

Thanksgiving rolls around, and I was excited to bring my boyfriend to meet the whole family. When we arrived, I immediately noticed a familiar car in the driveway. I thought, No, it can’t be. But when we walked in, there was my ex, sitting at the table, laughing with my siblings like nothing had happened. My boyfriend looked at me, confused, and I felt my stomach drop.

I pulled my mom aside and asked what he was doing there. She said, “Oh, I invited him. He’s practically family.” I reminded her how much he hurt me and pointed out that I had brought my boyfriend. Her response? “Well, your boyfriend isn’t exactly Thanksgiving material, is he? [Ex-fiancé] belongs here.” She said it loud enough for my boyfriend to overhear.