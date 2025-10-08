"I walked out of a restaurant when my order was 'almost ready.' Am I overreacting?"

This happened about two months ago. It was after a concert at about 1am. We went to Denny's which was right next to the hotel. The restaurant had a manager, 4 servers, and at least 3 people that I could count working in the kitchen cooking, and a 1 busser.

There was only 2 tables seated in the whole restaurant, and about 4 parties waiting to be sat. After about 30 minutes of waiting and no one had approached the front of the restaurant, 3 out of the 4 parties left. Finally they approached and sat us down. (me, my wife, my mother in law, and my child).

We got our drinks rather promptly, and placed our orders. After about 20 more minutes I started noticing the other 2 tables that were seated had not been served any food, and the entire staff was just fighting, and cussing at each other.