'AITA for walking away from a house I have no equity or say in and stiffing my soon-to-be ex?'

She blew it on other stuff. So now she is in a bind. My money made her lifestyle possible. By just leaving and not engaging she is kind of screwed. But there is nothing there for me anymore.

We don't even have a dog like I wanted because she would have had to care for them while I was away. So all I left behind was a suit I only bought for our wedding, some gym clothes, and my dress shoes, once again for the wedding.

She, her family, and her friends are all over me to help her during our divorce. I have no obligation to do so though. And after our divorce even less so. I can literally live out of my suitcase and my backpack. My only living expense beyond housing is long term parking for my truck.