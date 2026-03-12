'AITA for walking out after learning the truth about the kid I've been raising?' UPDATED

But somewhere along the way, things started changing. Slowly, subtly. She became… distant. Colder. There were more “girls’ nights,” more late work shifts, more times her phone was glued to her hand. Every time I asked, she’d flip it on me accuse me of being paranoid or controlling. So, I shut up. I told myself she deserved trust, and I didn’t want to be “that guy.” Turns out, she didn’t have girls’ nights.

She had him. The guy she cheated with? Someone I knew. Someone I considered a friend. His name’s Aaron. We worked together years ago same company, different departments. She met him through me at a barbecue I hosted. He was charming in that fake, easy way some people are.

Always laughing, always complimenting everyone. I never suspected anything. According to what I pieced together later and what she finally admitted to when I confronted her it started before our son was even born. Yeah. Let that sink in.

She told me she “wasn’t sure” who the father was at the time but didn’t want to “ruin” our relationship, so she said nothing. She let me name that boy. She let me hold him for the first time. She let me believe he was mine, every single day, for five years And Aaron? He knew. He knew there was a chance the kid was his. But he let me play dad while he got to live his life without consequence.