'AITA for walking out after learning the truth about the kid I've been raising?' UPDATED

I (34M) feel like my entire world just imploded. For six years, I was with my girlfriend (32F). I thought she was it — my person. We met in our late twenties and built what I thought was a solid life together. About a year into our relationship, she became pregnant. It wasn’t planned, but I was thrilled. Scared, yeah — but ready.
I was there for everything — every ultrasound, every craving run, every sleepless night. I watched “our” son come into this world, and I swore I’d spend the rest of my life protecting him. I built my life around that promise.
Fast forward five years. Things started to feel…off. She was distant, defensive, and always glued to her phone. My gut was screaming at me that something wasn’t right, so I finally looked. And I found messages. Explicit ones. With another guy.
When I confronted her, she denied it until she couldn’t anymore. Turns out, she’d been cheating for years. Not one mistake. Not a one-time slip-up. YEARS. I don’t even know why I did it, but I decided to get a DNA test for our son. I think deep down, I already knew what I was going to find — I didn’t want to believe it.
And when the results came back… he wasn’t mine. That moment broke me in a way I didn’t know was possible. It felt like my chest had been ripped open. Like every bedtime story, every “I love you, Dad,” every scraped knee and hug and laugh — all of it — was suddenly just a cruel joke.
I loved that little boy more than anything in this world. I still do. But I can’t even look at him without feeling this gut-punch of betrayal. And the worst part? None of it was his fault. He’s innocent in all of this.
I packed a bag and left. I told her I couldn’t do it anymore — I couldn’t stay with someone who lied to me on that level. Now she’s calling me heartless for “abandoning” my son, saying I’m ruining his life. Her family and some mutual friends are piling on too, saying I’m cruel for walking away after being his dad for five years.
But how am I supposed to stay? How do you live with someone who looked you in the eye every day and lied about something so huge? How do you keep pretending after finding out the life you built was never really yours?
It’s been a couple of weeks since I left. I’m staying with a friend for now, and I started therapy. I didn’t realize how much of myself I’d lost in that relationship until it was over. I’m angry, yeah — but mostly I just feel empty.
She’s been blowing up my phone every day, switching between apologizing and begging me to come “home” for our son’s sake. Her family is calling me selfish for “abandoning” him, but honestly, I don’t think they understand what this feels like. It’s not about punishing anyone — it’s about surviving something that broke me from the inside out.
The kid — I still can’t call him anything else — keeps asking where I am. That part destroys me. I love him. I always will. But I can’t step back into that house, not right now. Maybe someday I’ll find a way to be there for him in some form, but I need to heal before I can even think about that.
I don’t know if I made the right choice. I’m grieving a child who’s still alive and a life that never really existed. So…AITA for leaving after finding out the truth?
Vyckerz said:
NTA - do what you have to do. Tell everyone to go talk to your EX if they are looking to level blame at why the kid is being left without his "dad". They can all STFU, including people in the comments. You were betrayed, baby trapped etc...You need to get a lawyer and get your name off the birth certificate. The bio dad needs to step up with child support. Not your responsibility anymore.
If you want to see him and she allows it and you are able to do it without giving off negative vibes then do so but you aren't to blame for leaving him. It's 100% on your POS EX and her AP.
Fickle-Squirrel-4091 said:
NTA. Send out a group message to everyone that is taking her side with the results of the DNA test, telling them this is why you can’t pretend to be the child’s father until you are stronger mentally (if ever at all). Then silence everyone in case things escalate and you need evidence.
Wolfy7337 said:
NTA: Meet with a lawyer and go over your options especially if you signed the birth certificate. Anyone who says anything against you tell them that you can't be with a chronic liar, cheater, and you begin can't be with someone who baby trapped you with another man's child. Is also continue therapy. Don't forget to keep the DNA test too in case the lawyer needs that too. I'm so sorry that this has happened to you.
Gigi0268 said:
I can't imagine what you are going through. It's heartbreaking for you and your son. He may not be yours by DNA but the bond you share is real. I hope one day you will be able to separate her betrayal from him as a person.
MelG146 said:
NTA. End relationship and file for 50/50 custody. You're on the birth certificate, you've raised him his whole life. Leave her, not him.
Secure_Highway_6917 said:
NTA. At some point, you’re going to have to tell the child that you’re not his father and that his mother lied because he deserves to know the truth. You have to do what is best for you.
It’s been about two months since I found out the truth that my girlfriend (now ex) cheated on me for years, and the child I raised for five years isn’t biologically mine. I wish I could say things got easier. They didn’t. They got worse. Way worse. We met six years ago through mutual friends.
She was this bright, loud, confident woman who lit up every room. I was quiet, the kind of guy who keeps to himself but listens deeply. She said that’s what she loved about me that I made her feel “safe.” I believed her. God, I believed everything in the beginning, it was good. Real good. We were one of those couples that everyone said, “just worked.”
We had inside jokes, Sunday morning pancakes, random road trips where we’d just drive until we got lost. I honestly thought I’d found my person. When she got pregnant a year in, I didn’t even hesitate. I was terrified, sure, but I was ready.
I remember holding her hand during that first ultrasound, hearing the heartbeat, and feeling this overwhelming mix of fear and joy. That was the moment I decided I’d do anything for them both.
But somewhere along the way, things started changing. Slowly, subtly. She became… distant. Colder. There were more “girls’ nights,” more late work shifts, more times her phone was glued to her hand. Every time I asked, she’d flip it on me accuse me of being paranoid or controlling. So, I shut up. I told myself she deserved trust, and I didn’t want to be “that guy.” Turns out, she didn’t have girls’ nights.
She had him. The guy she cheated with? Someone I knew. Someone I considered a friend. His name’s Aaron. We worked together years ago same company, different departments. She met him through me at a barbecue I hosted. He was charming in that fake, easy way some people are.
Always laughing, always complimenting everyone. I never suspected anything. According to what I pieced together later and what she finally admitted to when I confronted her it started before our son was even born. Yeah. Let that sink in.
She told me she “wasn’t sure” who the father was at the time but didn’t want to “ruin” our relationship, so she said nothing. She let me name that boy. She let me hold him for the first time. She let me believe he was mine, every single day, for five years And Aaron? He knew. He knew there was a chance the kid was his. But he let me play dad while he got to live his life without consequence.
When I found out, it wasn’t just the betrayal it was the years of it. The sheer audacity. The manipulation, she cried and said she “fell out of love” but “never stopped caring.” Like that made it better. Like that erased the fact that she lied every single day we were together.
The night I left still replays in my head like a movie I can’t turn off. She was sitting on the couch, crying, begging me not to go. The house was quiet except for her sobbing and our son playing in the next room, humming to himself. I walked into his room our room and just stood there for a while.
He looked up at me, grinning with this big gap-toothed smile, holding up a drawing he’d made of the three of us holding hands. It said, “Me and Mommy and Daddy.” I lost it. I had to turn away before he saw me cry. I packed a single duffel bag, threw in what I could, and walked out. She followed me to the driveway, screaming, crying, begging me to stay “for him.”
But I couldn’t. Not anymore. The weight of all those lies crushed everything I had left. I drove until I ran out of road. Ended up sleeping in my car that night, staring at the ceiling and wondering how my life had turned into this how I’d gone from bedtime stories and family dinners to sleeping alone in the dark, broken and hollow. After I left, she lost it.
First, it was guilt and begging constant texts, voicemails, showing up at my friend’s apartment crying, saying I was “abandoning our family.” Then, when I didn’t cave, it turned into rage. She started threatening to take me to court for child support. Yeah. For a child that isn’t mine.
At first, I laughed because I thought it was just an emotional outburst. But then I got the papers actual legal documents. She filed for child support, claiming I was the “de facto father” since I’d been there since birth. I nearly threw up reading it. I went from changing diapers and building Lego castles to being dragged into a legal war over a kid who, biologically, isn’t even mine all because I loved him like he was.
I found a lawyer. I had to. It’s costing me money I don’t have, but what choice do I have? I can’t just sit there and let her drain me dry for a lie she built. My lawyer told me that depending on the state, I could still be held financially responsible because of “established paternity.” In other words, because I was a good man and stepped up, I might be punished for it. That broke me in a different way.
All those years, I thought doing the right thing mattered. That love and effort meant something. Turns out, in the eyes of the law, love can become a liability. And then there’s him. God, that kid. The last time I saw him was through a window when I went to pick up some of my things. He saw me and ran toward the door yelling “Daddy!” I froze. My chest physically hurt.
I wanted to go to him, scoop him up, tell him I love him, but my ex came out, red-eyed and shaking, and started screaming at me to leave if I “didn’t want to be a real father.” So I left. I sat in my car for half an hour, just staring at the steering wheel, sobbing until I couldn’t breathe.
Therapy’s been the only thing keeping me functional. My therapist said what I’m going through is a form of grief not just over the betrayal, but over the loss of a life that never really existed. I didn’t just lose a partner. I lost a child. A future. A version of myself that believed in people. Now every day feels like I’m walking through the ruins of my own life, trying to figure out which pieces are worth saving.
The legal case is ongoing. She’s fighting dirty, using the “best interest of the child” argument to claim I’m his “psychological father.” My lawyer says we have a strong case since I was deceived, but there’s no guarantee. I could end up paying for a child I never knew wasn’t mine all because I loved him too much.
Meanwhile, her family still calls me a monster. Some of our old friends have cut me off. They think I “abandoned” my son. No one seems to care that I was the one lied to. That I was betrayed. That I’m the one who has to live with this hole in my chest every day.
Sometimes I replay everything the day he was born, his first steps, his first “I love you.” I can’t delete the videos. I tried. I opened the folder and just sat there shaking, watching his tiny voice call me “Dad.” I broke down and couldn’t stop crying. I feel like I’m mourning a ghost that’s still alive.
There’s this moment in the middle of the night when the world’s quiet no calls, no messages, no noise and it hits me all over again. The silence. The loss. The finality of it. I’m trying to heal, but how do you heal from something that shattered the foundation of who you were?
How do you trust again when the person who swore they loved you used that love as a weapon? I don’t know if I’ll ever fully recover. But I’m still here. Still standing barely, but still here.
And if there’s anyone reading this who’s ever gone through something similar who’s ever had their heart ripped out by betrayal, you’re not weak for walking away. You’re surviving, and sometimes, survival is the bravest thing you can do.
SyllabubFirst4416 said:
Bro, one day at a time. You are so strong for even getting out of bed each day. Having survived a cheating spouse, the betrayal is enormous. Try to stay neutral about the child he truly is innocent, his mother is the hag. I'm sorry you are suffering this. Peace and positivity to you.
msndrstood said:
Look, I understand how everyone feels about the child. I feel awful and he's innocent. OP can not help the way he's feeling right now. Let him grieve his life that he thought he had. All of this is on the child's mother, the cheater.
She's the one to blame here, OP is a casualty of her manipulation as is her son. Give him some grace right now. Put yourself in his shoes. He has to right his ship before he can take on the battle ahead.OP, you're doing the best you can right now with what you've been handed. Wishing for the best possible outcome for you both.
ImpossibleIce6811 said:
You can turn this around. Be the father that child deserves. Take custody. Get child support FROM her. “She’s not a suitable parent. Look at the deception she’s capable of!” The kid is innocent in all this and has no idea why you’re hurting him in this way. You can tell him the truth- “I didn’t create you from my body, but I raised you with my love.”
FuriousMarshmallow said:
You didn’t “step up”, you weren’t aware that the child may not be yours. NTA.The child’s best interests are relevant to who he spends time with. Financially, his sperm donor is responsible. My understanding is than in USA, you could potentially even sue your ex/baby daddy for all your financial contributions made unknowingly.
Inner-Worldliness943 said:
See if alienation of affection is a thing you can pursue. Also, neglecting her parenting duties for an affair can't look good. Spin that to the best of your abilities. Then, go for full custody and child support. But I'm petty. If I lost, I would just leave tbh and start over in another country. But I can totally see that your heart is still in this, so none of this will probably work for you.