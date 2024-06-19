'AITA for walking away from my FILs wife after she spoke negatively about my wife during my SILs wedding?'

My wife's younger siblings did not end up looking to FILs wife as a maternal figure and instead continued looking to my wife. This is something we all know bothers FILs wife, at least to some degree.

This is why my SILs decision to have my wife fill the role on her wedding day brought forth some comments from FILs wife. It was more about the tradition they do in their family, which may or may not be related to a cultural thing in their mom's family.

But their family always has the bride spend the night before and right up until the wedding with her mom. They don't leave each other's sides and they help each other get ready together. My wife did this with her sister.