'AITA for walking our dog while my wife was getting ready for dinner?' UPDATED

However, I was just waiting by the door during that time and the dog decided he needed out, so I took him for a walk around our yard, it took maybe five minutes, and I cleaned everything up and had him put up before my wife was ready, we made it to the dinner reservation by the skin of our teeth, and that was that.

We had a great date, and I would have never known she was upset with me until the next morning, when she said that she had "never known me to be so impatient." Which confused me, and she rolled her eyes and said she "noticed" that I took the dog for a walk before we left to make her hurry, and that she just didn't want to let my bad mood ruin the night.