'AITA for walking my friends’ under-exercised dog more than they usually do?' 'They had to call the vet.'

My husband’s colleague offered to dog-sit while we went to visit my family abroad for 3 weeks. We were happy to hear that he took our dog out on his nightly runs. What he didn’t tell us was that he was training for a marathon. When we got our dog back, he was limping.

Our poor pup was in distress. We took him to the vet & discovered that he had torn his ACL in both hind legs. It cost $3,000 for surgery on one leg and a 10 week recovery period.

YTA for thinking you know their dog’s needs better than your friends. You abruptly increased the dog’s exercise 5-fold over a single weekend, no building up to it, no preparation. Your carelessness caused the dog pain and possible injury.