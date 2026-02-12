'AITA for walking on ahead of my friend at the airport?'

So I recently went on a trip with my friend. I’d noticed something was up, but every time I asked if she was okay, she said it was fine, then returned to her phone. She kept bailing on our shared plans, and I would end up doing them on my own.
When it comes time to board the flight home, she boards early as she uses a cane. She refuses my help with her bags, and barely speaks twenty words to me over the full 10+ hour period. When we land, I take her carry-on out of the compartment for her, which she then sets in my seat, along with her cane and her other bag. As that leaves me in the aisle, I start moving when the rest of the row does.
(The entire trip, she had been physically shoving me around, even for a few inches, because I am ‘in the way’, so I’m admittedly paranoid about holding things up at this point.) Once I reach the end of the ramp, I stop and wait for her.
When she comes out, she’s livid. She says I’m an AH for boarding with her, but then not waiting for her to leave the plane. I had legitimately thought she was just behind me - which I told her, and said that it hadn’t been my intention to leave her behind.
Honestly, I am more taken aback at this point, as she had frequently walked on without me, and was now openly mocking the way I was always following her, yet not this time. I try to talk about it, but she told me to begone from her sight, and refused to let me help her with her luggage.
Upon reaching her apartment, she closed herself in her room, and still refused to have a conversation with me hours after the fact. Was I wrong to walk ahead? I stopped where the crowd ended, but I really don’t know what she wants from me.
theautisticguy wrote:
I'm going to withhold judgment because I feel like there's a ton of missing reasons here that aren't in the story itself. Namely, how long she's been in this mood, how your friendship has been since you met her, and reasons why she was essentially fuming the entire trip to such a point where she didn't feel comfortable being around you.
Except during times where she seemed to want your assistance (I'm going on the assumption here that because she uses a cane, being alone was a vulnerable moment for her despite her mood at the time). Based on what you wrote here, you'd be NTA. But, unless you address a lot of the unwritten context here, it could be anything from NTA to ESH to YTA.
OP responded:
We have known each other for several years, but we don’t often get to see each other in person. Her mood fluctuates, and always has, but I had thought at first that maybe she was in pain - I kept trying to check in, and offered to switch things up if they were too much. Admittedly, our interests have diverged in recent years.
Before we ever left, I had asked if it would be okay to go to a certain chain of stores and an exhibit based on a series I like. She didn’t want to go to the exhibit, so she planned a different day trip, while I went and did that on my own.
The stores, she chose not to go in, which was fine. I did offer to skip them, and kept trying to ask about things she wanted to do, but I honestly think that it did more harm than good to check in that frequently, and it may have been annoying her.
She was far more interested in the food, and I don’t have much of an appetite. I said I would still go with her, even if I didn’t want to eat much, and usually, she would just leave me at the hotel and go on her own.
I knew something was off, but based on what information she would give me, I didn’t know how to fix it. I did overhear her telling some friends on voice chat that she was sick of the series I was visiting stores for, but other than doing it alone, which I did offer, I am not really sure what else i could have done.
curiosity60 wrote:
INFO: Are you also roommates? I wonder why you'd be at her apt for hours while she isolated herself and ignored you.
OP responded:
No. I live in a different country, and she invited me to go on this trip. But with the way the flights overlapped, I am supposed to stay with her for a couple of days before I can go home. I don’t have anywhere else to go until then, unless I get a hotel.
Gigglekittens wrote:
I'm sorry, but it sounds like she just doesn't like you. You shouldn't have to chase after friendships or beg them to treat you like someone they care about. She's already checked out of the friendship, I think you should cut your losses and find friends who want you to be happy because it makes them happy too.
pure-fox6434 wrote:
NTA. This honestly sounds like a no-win situation for you. You checked in with her, offered help, adjusted your behavior all trip, and she still stayed cold and passive-aggressive. You didn’t even ditch her, you moved with the flow of people, then stopped and waited.
That’s normal airport behavior, especially when you’re trying not to block others. The bigger issue isn’t the few steps ahead on the plane. It’s that she was already upset, didn’t communicate, and then picked this as the thing to unload on. Mocking you for following her, then getting mad when you don’t is weird asf.
You’re not a mind reader. If she needed something specific like “wait right next to me the whole time," she should’ve said it. Blowing up, refusing to talk, and shutting you out afterward is unfair and immature. You didn’t do anything wrong here, she’s clearly dealing with something and taking it out on you.
atlas7086 wrote:
NTA and your “friend” seems awful. Saying that she’s “fine” when she’s very obviously not is immature and shows poor communication skills. If you did something to upset her, fine, but that needs to be communicated so it can be rectified. If you didn’t do anything, why is she taking it out on you? That’s not your friend love.