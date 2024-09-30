'AITA for walking out on my date?' 'She has 5 kids from 3 different fathers.'

"AITA for walking out on my date as soon as she told me she had 5 kids from 3 different fathers?"

I was on a first date with a woman who said she was 32 that I met on an online dating site. I met her at the restaurant and the first thing that I noticed was she looked very little like her pictures. I wouldn't call it a catfish but she did wonders with her angles choices and usages of filters to present her self as best as possible in her profile.

The deception instantly turned me off but I decide to proceed with the date anyways. After our drinks arrive but before our food arrives while, getting to know each other she tells me she has 5 kids! I know from our brief online interaction that she has never been married so I pretty bluntly ask if they all have the same father and she says no.