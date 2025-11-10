'AITA for walking out of my friend’s birthday party because it turned into a daycare?'

TacoStrong said:

eatencrow said:

Brrringsaythealiens said:

NTA. I’ve been at lots of parties where guests only stopped by for a short period of time. They had other parties to stop by, or it was a kid’s bedtime, or they needed to let the dog out, etc. The only thing iffy here is that you told her the unvarnished truth instead of just saying you weren’t feeling well or something.