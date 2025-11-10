'AITA for walking out of my friend’s birthday party because it turned into a daycare?'

Last weekend I went to a friend’s birthday party. It was supposed to be a chill adult gathering with food, drinks, music. When I got there, I realized it had basically turned into a kids party. There were maybe 6 children running around, screaming, jumping on furniture and generally annoying...
So after a an hour or so I quietly said goodbye to my friends, thanked the host for inviting me, and left. Later that night she texted me saying she was “disappointed” that I left early and that it was “rude” since I “barely stayed an hour.”
I told her I didn’t mean to offend her I just genuinely couldn’t handle the chaos and that she on the invitation, made it sound like it would be for us adults and not with several children. Now she’s upset and says I made her feel like her party “wasn’t good enough.”
TacoStrong said:
NTA but how did you get the impression that it would be adults only?
eatencrow said:
It was an invitation, not a summons. Nta.
Brrringsaythealiens said:
NTA. I’ve been at lots of parties where guests only stopped by for a short period of time. They had other parties to stop by, or it was a kid’s bedtime, or they needed to let the dog out, etc. The only thing iffy here is that you told her the unvarnished truth instead of just saying you weren’t feeling well or something.
TheDarkHelmet1985 said:
NTA. She called you rude then got upset when you were honest with her. Back away and take space. This person isn't a good friend. If I was the host, I totally would have understood why you left.
Sometimes you can't control the kids thing but don't be pissed when you indicate an adult function only for it to be overtaken by kids. A lot of people aren't going to be staying much more than token time. Personally, the chaos would give me a headache and I'd also leave after a token time.
Greengage1 said:
NTA. Your friend is in the wrong for questioning how long you stayed and calling you rude. She’s the one who made an issue of it, not you.
Riker_Omega_Three said:
NTA. Parents who can't socialize without their kids present are exhausting