"AITA for walking out of my husband's birthday party?"

It was my (28f) husband (31m) birthday on Saturday. To celebrate we hosted a BBQ at our house and invited around 20 friends and family. We supplied all the food, alcohol/drinks and snacks. Once it had been in full swing for about an hour I realised that there was an extra 10-15 people that hadn't been invited.

I was busy cooking and trying to get the main food out when 2 uninvited guest complained that I didn't have the meat that they wanted, we hadn't purchased the alcohol they preferred and there wasn't anything for their kids to do (it was a kids free party) and demanded to know what I was going to do about it. I told them that considering they weren't invited nothing and went back to what I was doing.