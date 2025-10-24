'AITA for walking out of a wedding after my BF’s ex showed up and he acted like I didn’t exist?'

I quietly pulled him aside and told him it was making me uncomfortable. I wasn’t yelling or accusing him of anything I literally just said it made me feel weird. he rolled his eyes and said, you’re being insecure. she’s just my ex, relax. that hurts. like I was the crazy one for caring that my boyfriend couldn’t stay away from his ex at a wedding I was invited to.

I tried to stay for another twenty minutes, but I just couldn’t do it. I told one of his friends that I wasn’t feeling well and grabbed a ride home. he didn’t text or call until around midnight asking, where did you go? I told him I went home because I feel disrespected and didn’t want to sit there feeling invisible anymore.