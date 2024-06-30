'AITA for walking out of my engagement party and refusing to answer calls for three days?' + Update

Tim said he was very sorry, that he hadn't thought I was being genuine about my social anxiety (he has seen me get panic attacks in crowds ), and he thought that his friend's enthusiasm would be a positive thing.

I asked him why none of my friends were there, and he said that is because I have a very small number of friends, he thought we would have a nice dinner with them to share the news.

Not gonna lie, his words hurt, because his friends deserved to be at the proposal but mine didn't because there were only five of them? Tim also mentioned that Mimi didn't like one of my friends because she was a single mom, and it just made me more mad.