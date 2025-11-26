'AITA for walking out of Friendsgiving and taking my food with me over a cruel prank?'

Anyway…. I feel really bad about what I did but I don’t want to say anything until they apologize to me as well. AITA for taking the food home with me though? Thanks in advanced for any advice!

This is what people had to say to OP:

Ok_Platypus3288 said:

They decided to intentionally make you look bad via “prank” and were conspiring behind your back. You had every right to leave and take your food. If you aren’t good enough for them as you are, neither is your food.