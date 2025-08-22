'AITA for walking out of my best friend’s wedding after she seated me next to my cheating ex?'

"AITA for walking out of my best friend’s wedding after she seated my cheating ex right next to me?"

So here’s the situation. My (27F) best friend since college got married last weekend. I was honestly so excited for her and had been helping out with little things here and there for months. I even took time off work just to be there for the whole wedding week.

Now, here’s where it gets messy. My ex (28M) cheated on me about a year ago with a girl from his office. It was a really ugly breakup and my best friend was the one who helped me get through it. She saw me at my absolute worst. I thought she understood how much it broke me.