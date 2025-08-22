'AITA for walking out of my best friend’s wedding after she seated me next to my cheating ex?'

So here’s the situation. My (27F) best friend since college got married last weekend. I was honestly so excited for her and had been helping out with little things here and there for months. I even took time off work just to be there for the whole wedding week.
Now, here’s where it gets messy. My ex (28M) cheated on me about a year ago with a girl from his office. It was a really ugly breakup and my best friend was the one who helped me get through it. She saw me at my absolute worst. I thought she understood how much it broke me.
Fast forward to the wedding day. I show up, everything looks beautiful, vibes are perfect. I get to my seat… and my ex is literally seated right next to me. Not only that, but he brought the same girl he cheated with as his plus one.
At first I thought there must’ve been a mistake, but nope. I quietly pulled my best friend aside, and she just shrugged it off saying “I didn’t want to cause drama with the seating chart, you’ll be fine.” Like?? I was speechless. Out of ALL the places she could’ve sat me, she put me right there?
I tried to tough it out for the ceremony but during the reception I just couldn’t handle sitting at that table, pretending I was okay. I ended up leaving in tears halfway through dinner. I was sad and now my best friend is somehow mad at me, saying I ruined her wedding and made it all about me. Like, GIRL, WHATTT. Some mutual friends are saying I should’ve just sucked it up for one day since it wasn’t about me.
But honestly… was I really supposed to sit next to the guy who betrayed me, at my BEST FRIEND’S wedding, and act like nothing happened?
So, AITA?
ms-choices said:
That ain't your friend. NTA.
OP responded:
yeah, like a normal human being expecting her friend to understand. I tried to explain her about this and she got offended and blocked me:)
so yeah idk how to proceed, after all she was my friend. Sometimes i think i shouldn't have said anything but then other side of me thing which friend of yours can do something like this to your BEST FRIEND! Ugh
bdayqueen said:
NTA - She's not much of friend if she couldn't rearrange a seating chart. I'd reduce contact with her if she prefers cheaters.
CarrotofInsanity said:
I hate it when Brides or whoever claim SOMEONE ‘ruined her wedding’ — when the wedding/reception was never ruined. The Bride had a beautiful wedding. The Bride had a beautiful reception. ONE person(Op) left unhappy because of what THE BRIDE DID…
But the reception wasn’t ruined. Op didn’t grab a mic and say you wanted to say a few things about your bestie BRIDE….and say to the crowd,
“BRIDE, we were best friends. You know what that lying cheating buzzard (Name, and point) did to me last year. You saw me at my lowest. And then you had the audacity to not only INVITE HIM here and the b he cheated with …
you made sure with your seating chart to sit me RIGHT NEXT TO HIM - you f’ing beeeeeeech…. (to Groom) THIS is who YOU married, dude! Good luck! ( drop the mic) and strutted out of there…. “
See, now THAT could ruin a reception. But you just left. So, explain the difference to Bride then tell her to get plucked. You now have an open slot for bestie.