'AITA for walking out of my ex-GF's wedding after her first dance was to our song?'

"AITA for walking out of my best friend/ex-girlfriend’s wedding after her first dance was to our song?"

Some context: My best friend (also 29F) and I have known each other since we were five. We grew up inseparable. In high school, she became part of the popular crowd I was left behind. Around this time, I realized I was a lesbian and that I had a massive crush on her. It hurt watching her drift away and date guys, but I let her go and eventually found other friends. I even had a few relationships.

Then for graduation she had this huge party and even invited me and my friends, things got weird. We were both drunk, dancing to lana del rey we have always been huge Lana fans then we kissed. I tried not to read too much into it; she had a boyfriend at the time, and according to her socials, she kissed a lot of her female friends.