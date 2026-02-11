"Am I overreacting by walking out of a restaurant?"

So the other night my husband made reservations at a restaurant I really wanted to try. The site said that we could show up 10 minutes early to check and that they have the right to cancel if we’re 5 minutes late.

So we left the house a little early to make sure we could find parking and make our way over there. We ended up being 20 minutes early. When we checked in the girl at the stand told us it’s only a 10 minute wait for a party of two so she might be able to seat us earlier than our reservation.

We said that would be great but if not that’s ok and to text on us the number on the reservation system as we were going to explore the shop connected to it in the meantime.