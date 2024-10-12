'AITA for walking out of my son’s kindergarten play because my wife wouldn’t shut up?'

Then she began setting up a camera on a tripod on top of the seat, which would have obstructed the view of anyone else behind us. Luckily, one of the teachers there asked her nicely to take it down.

Unfortunately this put Claire in a foul mood, and I knew she would be taking it out on me eventually. The performance started, and our son did a great job. But he had a little giraffe hat on with a cord to go under his chin, and he put the cord in his mouth during the play.

Claire would simply not shut up about this. As all the parents took videos, she was constantly saying things like “I TOLD him not to chew on it” and “Kevin! Take the cord out of your mouth!”