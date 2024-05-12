'AITA for walking out on my adoptive daughter and telling her everything is her fault?'

He was calling me names, telling me he wants a divorce so he can protect Kelly. So, I said ok, I want a divorce and 50/50 custody. I get my son, he gets his niece, now get the frick out of my house with his niece.

They left and have been staying with his brother since. My husband now has to deal with Kelly all the time he wants more therapy to fix our issues so we can get back together and be a family again. They both came over yesterday to collect the last of their stuff and Kelly asked me if it was her fault. I said yes, it was just as much her fault as her uncles (husband).