'AITA for walking out on my date after he introduced his 'best friend'... his ex?'

At first, I thought that was kind of cute. Like, if he’s close with his best friend, it says something good about him, right? I didn’t want to be weird about it, so I just said sure. then this girl walks up, and from the way she hugged him and slid into the seat next to him, I immediately got a weird feeling.

Within minutes, I knew something was off. she starts laughing with him about all these shared memories, little inside jokes, and then casually says, Remember back when we were together? Like, excuse me?? I asked him point blank if she was his ex, and he just nodded like it was no big deal. He even said, Yeah, but we’re just friends now. It’s not a big deal.