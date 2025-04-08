'AITA for walking out of my own birthday dinner after my fiancé’s little surprise?' 'I actually teared up.'

"AITA for walking out of my own birthday dinner after my fiancé’s little surprise?"

So last night was my 28th birthday. My fiancé Brian planned this surprise dinner at a really nice restaurant with my friends and some of my family. I’m not huge on big attention but I thought ok maybe he’s doing something thoughtful for once.

Dinner’s going fine, food’s good, I’m chilling, and then right before dessert Brian stands up and starts doing this whole speech about how proud he is of me and how he got me a gift that’ll change my life, then he says he paid off my student loans. At first I was in shock. I actually teared up.