'AITA for walking out of my own birthday dinner after my fiancé’s little surprise?' 'I actually teared up.'

So last night was my 28th birthday. My fiancé Brian planned this surprise dinner at a really nice restaurant with my friends and some of my family. I’m not huge on big attention but I thought ok maybe he’s doing something thoughtful for once.
Dinner’s going fine, food’s good, I’m chilling, and then right before dessert Brian stands up and starts doing this whole speech about how proud he is of me and how he got me a gift that’ll change my life, then he says he paid off my student loans. At first I was in shock. I actually teared up.
Everyone clapped. My mom was crying. I was about to stand up and hug him, then he adds that he only paid off half of it, and that the other half is on me because he wants me to learn how to be financially responsible and not rely on other people to fix my problems.
Like. What??? He basically turned my birthday into a public lecture. People were laughing like it was some cute life lesson. My cousin was like damn that’s tough love. I just sat there frozen, then I stood up, took my purse, and walked right out.
He came running after me like what’s wrong, he was trying to be helpful and he didn’t mean to upset me. I told him he embarrassed me, used my debt to make a point in front of everyone, and I wasn’t in the mood to be someone’s teachable moment.
Now a few people are saying I overreacted and he meant well. If you wanna help, just help, don’t use it to humiliate me in front of 20 people. AITA?
Winternin said:
NTA. Brian was, though.
diregibbon said:
NTA least you now know Brian ain't worth marrying if he's willing embarrass and hurt you in public hate to see what it's like in private.
OrdinaryThis2335 said:
NTA. He's a dbag. I would have personally felt awkward if my guy started giving a speech of how his gift is going to change my life...Then this?! What an AH.
Professional-Ant7634 said:
NTA. Imagine using someone’s debt as the punchline to a moral lesson at their birthday dinner — then acting surprised when it doesn’t go over well. That wasn’t a gift, that was a performance.
And you were the unwilling protagonist in his personal TedTalk about “financial responsibility.” Paying off half your loans just to publicly shame you for the rest? That's not thoughtful — it’s manipulative with a side of control issues.
ColleenOS said:
You need to lose him. You just got a look into what your life will be like if you marry him. He was setting the “ I am superior to you and now your whole family knows it and agrees with me” card while wrapping it up in a g happy birthday bow.
salvagemania said:
Is that how he sees you? Financially irresponsible and always relying on others to solve your problems? NTA.