'AITA for walking out of a restaurant and leaving my friends?'

1) I did tell my friends I was going to leave, “I don’t wanna be here anymore” then left. 2) My meal was steak, gravy, mash, and caviar, and it had a hibiscus plant on it since people are assuming it was pasta. Not sure if that’s important information or not.

3) The girls who didn’t stand up for me, laughed at the situation awkwardly. I could tell they were uncomfortable but they didn’t say a word. 4) The person who paid for my meal was one of the girls who laughed, not the person who stirred up my plate.

5) I was only trying to take a picture of my plate, I wasn’t holding anyone back from eating their food.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

HighAltitude88008 said: