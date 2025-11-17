'AITA for walking out of a restaurant and leaving my friends?'

My girlfriends and I went a restaurant two days ago (I was the designated driver). I ordered my meal and they ordered their meal. I went to take a picture of my plate and before I could even take the picture, one of them used her fork and stirred up my food.
I got upset and asked her why she would do that and she told me it was “cringe” to take pictures of food. I could tell the other girls were uncomfortable but no one stood up for me. All I wanted was a damn picture because my plate was presented beautifully.
I got upset and just walked out the restaurant and drove home, leaving them behind. When I got home, I asked who paid for my meal and Zelled her the cost. They started texting me and telling me that it was just a joke, what I did was immature and that it was wrong of me to leave them behind considering I was the driver. I do feel like I overreacted but I also feel like what she did was mean. AITA?
Note:
1) I did tell my friends I was going to leave, “I don’t wanna be here anymore” then left.
2) My meal was steak, gravy, mash, and caviar, and it had a hibiscus plant on it since people are assuming it was pasta. Not sure if that’s important information or not.
3) The girls who didn’t stand up for me, laughed at the situation awkwardly. I could tell they were uncomfortable but they didn’t say a word.
4) The person who paid for my meal was one of the girls who laughed, not the person who stirred up my plate.
5) I was only trying to take a picture of my plate, I wasn’t holding anyone back from eating their food.
HighAltitude88008 said:
In what world does a person have the gall to dig around in your fresh plate of food, mock you for taking a picture of it, treat your objection like it was a joke and then expect you to entertain their disgusting company for the rest of the evening and to chauffeur them home?
That person should be banished to live in a closed convent in the outskirts of Siberia till she learns how to use manners when interacting with others. You are not the ahole. And it was classy to pay for your food later. It's time to shed some people from your friends list.
lasorciereviolette said:
NTA. That was a form of bullying, and you were absolutely in the right to not tolerate it. They weren't stranded, rideshare exists. Hopefully they all learned a lesson.
MorganFreemanCoPilot said:
Where I'm from no one and I mean no one better cross my plate with limb or utensil if they value their lives. It's rude, possibly unsanitary, and immature. NTA.
Specialist-Owl2660 said:
NTA. She overstepped because she wanted to be a AH and you decided you didn't feel like being bullied and left. Good for you.
Wise_Tradition4469 said:
NTA - that one “friend” was disrespectful when messing with your food. No one stood up for you. Disrespectful behavior, well, they can get their own behinds home. Glad to hear you paid for your food though. But yeah, you’re NTA, you removed yourself from A-holes.
HunterGreenLeaves said:
NTA - Her touching your food is gross. She should have been paying for it.