'AITA for walking out when my date showed up with his friend?'

I matched with this guy on a dating app. Let’s call him Mark. We talked for about a week and honestly he seemed normal. Funny, polite, consistent. Not overly flirty, not weird, not one of those guys who sends one-word replies and disappears for 2 days. So when he asked me out for dinner, I said yes.
We picked a casual restaurant. Not expensive, not too formal. Just something easy for a first date. I got there first, grabbed a table and waited. About 10 minutes later, Mark walks in. But he is not alone. He comes in with another guy around the same age. His friend.
At first I thought maybe they ran into each other outside and the friend was just walking in with him, like they were about to split up.
Nope.
The friend sits down. Right across from me. Mark smiles like everything is normal and goes, Oh yeah, this is my friend Josh. He was bored so I brought him.
I just stared at him.
I genuinely thought he was joking. Like maybe Josh would leave after saying hi. But then Josh starts talking. Asking me where I’m from. What I do for work. If I date a lot. Like he is interviewing me too. I was so uncomfortable.
It felt like I was being watched. I tried to keep it polite, but my brain was screaming. This was supposed to be a date. Not a group hangout. Not a test. Not some weird two on one situation where I’m the entertainment.
So I asked Mark, quietly, why did you bring him? Mark laughed and said he did not want it to be awkward. Which made no sense because now it was ten times more awkward.
I told him I came here to meet him, not his friend, and I was not comfortable with this. Mark immediately got defensive and said Josh is basically like his brother and I should not be acting like it is a big deal. Then Josh jumps in and says, Yeah, chill. It’s just dinner.
That annoyed me even more, because now I’m being told to chill by the random guy I did not even agree to meet. So I stood up, put cash down for my drink, and said I’m leaving. Mark looked shocked and said I was being rude and dramatic. He said I embarrassed him and made it seem like he did something wrong.
I told him he did do something wrong. He changed the whole plan without telling me and put me in an uncomfortable situation. As I walked out, Josh literally laughed and said, Guess she can’t hang.
Now Mark has been texting me saying I overreacted, that his friend was only there because he gets nervous on first dates, and that I could have at least stayed and been nice. But I feel like I’m not crazy for thinking this is weird.
If he was nervous, he could have told me beforehand. Or chosen a less intense date or met in public for coffee or anything other than surprising me with an extra person. AITA?
NTA. Bringing a friend without asking is bad enough, but letting thst friend interview you and then telling you to chill is genuinely unhinged behavior. You didn't overreact, you under-escaped.
Electronic_Site6202 (OP)
It is the AUDACITY to act like its nothing and even say that im overeacting like what??
This could go two directions. One, Josh really was bored and Mark brought him as a friend and honestly thought it was okay. If the date went bad, they'd have each other, or something like that.
Or two, they were planning to rob and BTK you or thought you would be promiscuous with them both on a first date. NTA. Either way, 1 is immature, 2 doesn't bode well for you. Leaving was the best answer. Just don't talk to him anymore, you barely know him.
Seems dangerous. Two strange guys paired up on a woman they are meeting for the first time. If you had been ok with this and “hung” with them who knows what would have happened. The news is full of stories of situations turned bad.
You have no idea what these guys had in mind. They could have had a plan to distract you and drug your drink.It's just not safe for you to hang out with two men.You don't know as a single woman.
NTA I’ve had that date and it’s not what you want. If he’s super nervous then he can have his friend nearby but not on the date. Him blowing up tells you everything you need to know about what more time with him would be like. You need to bend to him.
NTA. That’s so weird!! I’m glad you left. I hope you’re blocking him. “Them” getting emotional as you left making it way worse than it needed to be, then calling you afterward trying to explain it all?? This guy (these guys) has (have) so many red flags, you do NOT need to participate in their oddness.
NTA. That's so creepy and weird. It's unsafe enough meeting a stranger, as a woman you risk being overpowered by your date. Meeting two men who don't seem to understand consent is a great reason to run.
I would report him to the dating app. He literally put you in a situation you didn’t agree to. You didn’t know this person or anything about them. How can you feel safe if you don’t know who you are meeting. Also he’s not mature enough to date if he can’t meet up on his own.
NTA, but im guessing he's rather socially awkward and figured a group hangout was more comfortable than a straight up date. He should have OKed that with you first, though, instead of just assuming it was understandable to change the nature of a date.