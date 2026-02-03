"AITA for walking out when my date showed up with his friend?"

I matched with this guy on a dating app. Let’s call him Mark. We talked for about a week and honestly he seemed normal. Funny, polite, consistent. Not overly flirty, not weird, not one of those guys who sends one-word replies and disappears for 2 days. So when he asked me out for dinner, I said yes.

We picked a casual restaurant. Not expensive, not too formal. Just something easy for a first date. I got there first, grabbed a table and waited. About 10 minutes later, Mark walks in. But he is not alone. He comes in with another guy around the same age. His friend.

At first I thought maybe they ran into each other outside and the friend was just walking in with him, like they were about to split up. Nope.