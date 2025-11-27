"I want to ask my roommate to move out because of his kid. AITA?"

So to start off I (33M) have not been working this year due to illness and my partner (40F) and roommate (44M) have really stepped up and gotten things paid for. He’s a nice guy and we’ve lived together for 3 years and part of the arrangement is that his kid is allowed to stay with us sometimes.

All well and good, but his kid likes to play with poop. It’s been 3 years of finding small spots and sometimes larger spot of feces around my bathroom. We have had talks about it and even keep wipes just for them to clean the bathroom but it’s an ongoing situation and now that his kid is also using an electric toothbrush the mess is ridiculous.