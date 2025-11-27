'I want to ask my roommate to move out because of his kid. AITA?'

So to start off I (33M) have not been working this year due to illness and my partner (40F) and roommate (44M) have really stepped up and gotten things paid for. He’s a nice guy and we’ve lived together for 3 years and part of the arrangement is that his kid is allowed to stay with us sometimes.
All well and good, but his kid likes to play with poop. It’s been 3 years of finding small spots and sometimes larger spot of feces around my bathroom. We have had talks about it and even keep wipes just for them to clean the bathroom but it’s an ongoing situation and now that his kid is also using an electric toothbrush the mess is ridiculous.
I want to ask them to move out but I feel like that’d put unnecessary burden on his family and mine, but I can’t keep living with poop surprises. Any thoughts would be great because I feel like I’ve asked too many times.
bluefrost30 said:
You need to have a chat with him about cleaning up after his child. If the child is known to have issues with poop, he should be going in the bathroom after every visit and inspecting, cleaning.
Carosello said:
NTA. I'm astonished by people downplaying this as "being messy" this is a health hazard and disgusting. The kid needs help and OPs roommate seems oblivious.
notThaTblondie said:
He has been covering bills while you don't work for a year? Thats his place ypure staying in. If you don't like it, you move out. YTA.
lolococo29 said:
NTA. But also how old is this kid?! Sounds like he shouldn’t be left in the bathroom unsupervised. It’s his dad’s responsibility to keep up with that. Either go into the bathroom with the kid, or check the bathroom after the kid leaves. Or better yet, teach the kid about hygiene.
Crafty_Original_7349 said:
NTA this is unsanitary and disgusting. I would move out ASAP.
Suspicious_Juice717 said:
NTA. Being disabled doesn’t mean you have to tolerate literal or metaphorical crap. Op and partner pay half. It’s ok to feel like this but from a practical perspective obviously you can’t afford to move out. If you give an ultimatum you best be prepared to lie in that bed.
I have worked since I was 14, days nights weekends and holidays and recently as a para with special needs kids but this year I came down with something incurable so no I can not just make money. Yes his kid is special needs but he’s also a teenager who is capable of more than his parents put on him.
What I’m told by his dad is that when he goes back to his moms she does not make him do anything and cleans up for him. Anytime I have asked him to clean he does it hastily and without complaint. It’s a small 10x10 room and I am just sick of finding poop on my shower head, light switch and other places.