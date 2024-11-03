'AITA for wanting to give up my son after discovering he isn’t mine?' UPDATED

The situation is nothing short of a clusterf%$#. I'm angry, depressed and sad, and I don't know what to do. Throwaway.
I (32M) am shattered and don't know where to turn. My wife passed away last month, only seven months after giving birth to our son. She developed peripartum cardiomyopathy, a rare and severe form of heart failure that can occur in the months following childbirth. Despite the doctors' best efforts, she didn’t survive. Losing her so suddenly has left me heartbroken and in a state of constant grief.
Three weeks ago, my wife's best friend came over to visit. She was visibly nervous and eventually told me she had something sensitive to share. After some hesitation, she revealed that my wife had confided in her that she’d been unfaithful around the time our son was conceived and that there was a chance he might not be mine.
I was stunned and angry. My wife’s best friend was telling me this only weeks after my wife’s death, and it felt like an attempt to tarnish her memory. I couldn’t believe it. I told her to leave and not to come back, convinced she was lying or trying to shift blame onto me somehow. The whole thing felt like a betrayal, and I tried to push the thought out of my mind.
But once the idea was planted, it wouldn’t go away. I kept wondering, What if she was telling the truth? After days of tormenting myself with this possibility, I decided to get a DNA test. It wasn’t an easy decision—I felt guilty for even considering it—but I needed closure.
Yesterday, the results came back. My worst fears were confirmed, my son isn’t biologically mine.
Now, I’m in turmoil. I loved my wife, and I wanted to believe our son was a piece of her and me together. But knowing he’s not biologically mine has left me feeling lost and betrayed. I keep looking at him, trying to feel the same bond, but the pain of my wife’s infidelity is so fresh, and I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to move past it.
I feel awful even considering it, but I don’t know if I can raise him on my own. The betrayal I feel is overwhelming, and I don’t know if I’m capable of giving him the love and care he deserves. It’s breaking my heart, and I feel like a failure, but I also feel like I’m not equipped to give him the life he deserves. AITA?
NTA. I'm sorry this has happened, unfortunately now he is a reminder of betrayal and a reminder that your life with your wife was a lie. It might be best to put him up for adoption or let your wife's family take him. You will never have the bond with him that you would have had if this truth had not been uncovered.
Boring-Committee-959 OP replied:
I haven't told anyone yet about the test. However I think it'd be best if I do so immediately.
Have you thought to call her friend and ask who the father is? That took a lot for her to tell you. She could have never told you. The right thing to do first is attempt to find this guy and inform him.
Boring-Committee-959 OP replied:
I haven't contacted her since that day. However your suggestion is sound and I'd definitely contact her for his details, if she has any.
More than likely she knows who it is. Be sure to apologize and say it was such a big shock but you appreciate she told you the truth. Do you recall looking back things that didn't add up? Did she ever mention a guy and put off like the person was a friend or co worker? Did any guy stand out may Be at her service or anything like that?
Did you look through her phone since finding out to see if there was anything on there? Look at her bank statement for unusual charges in when she could have been seeing him?
NTA. It’s not the child’s fault, you should tell your wife’s family so they can take him. I worry if you raise him you’ll always resent him. I’m so sorry for your loss, and your wife’s betrayal. Please get therapy so you can heal. Best of luck OP
NTA. Give her parents their grand baby.
I hadn't thought of contacting the friend, but I will now. The replies have really solidified what I have been feeling. The child is innocent, but I don't think I'd be able to love or care for him as well as I should. Informing the family will be my first step, then contacting the AP, if possible.
Adoption is going to be my last resort. Many of you may believe I'm a monster, but put yourself in my situation, I hope you all understand.