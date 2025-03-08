Man reunites with 'the one who got away,' now says he feels 'trapped' by unexpected pregnancy. AITA? UPDATED 4X

I've been tearing myself apart just thinking about her and how things ended. I can't stop no matter how much I try. This is going to be a long post, and I know I'm writing a lot of rambling and nonsense.
When I (37M) was 20, I met the most beautiful woman, Lila who was 19 at the time, she was beau both inside and out. She had the most gorgeous dark brown hair that looked red and purple when the light hit it just right, these golden brown eyes and lashes that looked like a doll's, freckles on her rosy plump cheeks, and a single dimple when she smiled a certain way.
She was a year younger than me, but yet she was always so much smarter and mature in every aspect. We dated for two years. I met her parents, and her no nonsense cop father definitely gave me the stank eye at first, but he grew to like me.
Her mom adored me right off the bat, always commenting on how my green eyes complimented her daughter's golden brown eyes in the most romantic way. I still don't fully understand what that means, but I liked the compliment.
Her younger siblings loved playing in the backyard with me. She met my parents and my two brothers, and they all loved her right off the bat. My younger brother was the same age as her, and they were going to college together and would help each other study in some of the shared classes their majors had.
Hell, even my 6 month old dog I had adopted before even meeting her seemed to like her more than he liked me. She told me her dreams, how she wanted to own a home that was tucked away from everything but not completely isolated.
How she wanted to be a doctor, and that she wanted to help people. She wanted to be a pediatrician, she loved kids. She always said she wanted a family. She didn't care how many kids she had, she just wanted to experience the ups and downs of motherhood.
She wanted the good, the bad, the ugly. I listened to her go on and on about baby names and how she would design a nursery. At the time, I thought I wanted kids too. I wanted to marry this girl and give her the family she so clearly wanted. She was my Lila, I wanted to stay with her forever. I was young, but I was in love with her.
After two years of dating I started to realize that I didn't want to have kids. I thought I was just being around too many of my bratty cousins and that was turning me off from the idea. But the more I thought about it, the more the idea of having to be a father made me sick.
I would get headaches and my stomach would twist in knots thinking about having to take care of some screaming, crying and pooping little thing, and then have it grow into a tantrum throwing toddler, a bratty child, and then some moody teenager. I didn't want to be held down like that. I wanted to travel, have money, be free.
After a few drinks one night, I ended up telling all of this to Lila. I remember she went quiet and simply said, "I won't try and change your mind, but I'm not giving up my dreams." I remember scoffing and rolling my eyes, telling her that we weren't going to have kids.
She stood up from the couch, and said, "You might not want that anymore, but I still do. I'm not going to try and force either one of our minds to change, then one of us will end up miserable."
I realized she was breaking up with me, and even though she was so calm and mature about it, I remember feeling so angry. She was walking around the apartment gathering her things and being completely silent. I kept arguing with her, trying to change her mind.
I kept telling her that it was stupid to want kids, that they were annoying and a waste of time. When she still didn't budge, I started to insult her. I said she was stupid, that she was a weak woman for wanting to be a mom, that she should just give up on being a doctor so she could push out her brats.
Lila finally started to respond to me, telling me to calm down, that we simply wanted different things in life and that was okay. I hated her in that moment, that she wasn't agreeing with me.
I remember punching the wall of our apartment, kicking a door, throwing anything I could get my hands on. She watched me wreck our living room and kitchen, not saying a word. She walked past me and left. This whole thing happened over a few hours. In less than a day I lost the love of my life, and my apartment was now trashed.
Of course, news of why we broke up and my reaction to it reached my family. My mom cried hearing how I reacted. My dad gave me the coldest look I'd ever seen. My brothers both said I was an idiot, with my younger brother saying I was lucky Lila hadn't called the cops on me during that.
That was 15 years ago. I've tried to have relationships since, but they never lasted more than a few weeks. I travel around for work, but now I'm back in the same town Lila lives in. Lila got married, got her doctorate, had kids, and is still a pediatrician last I heard.
I know my younger brother still kept some contact with her in the first few years after the breakup. He even invited her to his wedding, but she declined because she didn't want to cause drama.
I'm back in her town, the town we both grew up in, dated in, lived in, and where she currently lives. I can't stop thinking about her. I miss her so much right now. I miss her sweet perfume that smelled like a bakery, her strawberry shampoo, the way her hair looks in the light.
She's 36 now, and I want to reach out to her and make amends with her. I want to hold and hug her one last time, to tell her I love her and I'm sorry. I don't know if that's a good idea, but a part of me needs closure. I don't know what to do. I want to sweep her off her feet and have her be my love again, but I don't know if that ship has sailed already.
“Part of me needs closure.” You already have all the closure you need. She broke up with you because your life goals were incompatible. She’s married with kids (you didn’t want kids, remember?) and has a career as a pediatrician. Leave her alone.
Also, like, closure doesn't ever really happen like people want. I could tell off the guy who totaled my car and killed my dog, but that isn't really closure. People seem to believe that talking to the other person about what happened and putting it all out there will mean closure. It doesn't.
What exactly makes you think she'd ever want to leave a man she's far more compatible with than you and the children she wanted for years, for a pissbaby manchild who threw a massive tantrum over breaking up because of irreconcilable differences? She has everything she's always wanted. Why would she throw that away now?
I recently reached out to an ex girlfriend of mine to see about meeting up and catching up on life. I didn't expect her to respond to me, as we ended on bad terms. She responded, we ended up messaging for a while and did some catching up. I finally asked her if she'd be willing to see me in person, and said she'd be willing to meet up with me.
I'm over the moon, but I'm also nervous about going on a date with her. She's 36 and I'm 37, and our last time being on dates with one another was close to 15 years ago. Our date is tomorrow evening after she gets off work.
I'm scared I'll mess things up again. I already feel like she's being too generous with me by even agreeing to speak to me again, let alone see me in person, but I'll take any chance I can to try and make things right with her.
I can't shake this horrible feeling in the back of my throat that I'll mess something up, that I'll just end up more heartbroken than before. That I'll come on too strong and she won't want to see me ever again.
I've bought her favorite flowers for her, I've already made sure to start rewearing her favorite cologne of mine from all those years ago. I've been practicing what I need and what I want to say to her. I have no idea how this date's going to go, but I just need to type out these feelings of nervousness I have.
yeah, you're already messing things up by calling it a date. that woman is married, has kids and is probably just being nice. i hope she shows up with her husband just so you get the memo for once.
Please update us on how poorly this goes for you!
Nothing about your description of your interaction suggests this is a date. What are you DOING. Dude, everything you’ve said in this and the other post has been so spectacularly selfish. You’ve been practicing what you need and want to say to her?!
You’re putting your own needs so, so far above the needs of this woman you claim to love. I hope this “date” gives you no choice but to finally accept closure—but without hurting her at all, so you can move on and she can go back to her life unharmed.
Following my last post, I reached out to Lila. I had to. I know a lot of people wanted me to never contact her again, despite how I wanted to make amends with her. So I reached out to her, and she responded and we chatted back and forth a bit.
After a bit of this, I asked her if she wanted to meet up, and basically let her set all the ground rules. She agreed, and 3 days ago we went out on a date. She is just as beautiful as she was when we were together. Her figure filled out, and she finally lost the baby fat on her face, but she was still the same woman I fell in love with all those years ago.
We sat down and talked. I didn't want to talk much about myself, but she asked about my life so I had to. She asked about my job, my family, how I'd been. Typical catching up stuff.
I'll admit I was zoned out for most of this, and I was operating on autopilot to keep my nerves from taking over. I just wanted to grab her and hold her, kiss her, make her mine against. I don't think I realized just HOW much I missed her until she was right in front of me.
Finally when she was done asking about me I finally got to ask about her and how she's been. She got married 11 years ago, so 4 years after our breakup. She has two daughters, an 8 year old and a 6 year old.
I saw how happy she was when she talked about them, and I couldn't help but feel jealous and guilty. I should have been the one to have children with her, but I was stupid and now she had kids with someone that wasn't me.
I asked about her husband, and turns out she's a widow. He died 7 years ago while she was pregnant with her youngest. It was unexpected, according to her, but that she's done her best to move on and hold herself together and appear unaffected by it all for her daughters.
I asked her if she was seeing anyone, and she said no. I asked her if she ever thought about me after our breakup, and she got vague with her answers. I told her she could tell me blunt what she was thinking.
Lila said that she was very depressed after our breakup. She had built a future of us in her head, and she felt like I broke it on a whim with no warning. She said she lost her first real relationship and all the dreams she had with me when we broke up.
She admitted that she had been so attached and in love with me that for a while she almost tried to convince herself that she didn't want kids, but no matter what she did she couldn't stop herself from wanting to be a mom, and she knew that if she gave that up voluntarily she would be miserable for the rest of her life.
I asked her if I scared her that night, if she felt threatened by me at all. She said the yelling overwhelmed her, and while the commotion frightened her, she wouldn't say she feared for her safety or life, so that gave me hope.
I apologized to her about how we broke up, and told her I had regretted everything I did and said that night. She said she had moved on and forgiven me years ago. She always was a very forgiving and kind person, part of the reason I fell in love with her in the first place.
I asked her if she was willing to give me another chance and let me back in her life. She was hesitant, and got quiet for a moment. I could feel myself panicking when that happened. She said that she didn't mind me being in her life, but that I'd have to regain her trust in order for her to consider even trying to date me.
I was disappointed, frustrated, and very disheartened, but I knew if I came on too strong she'd turn me away completely. I told her I'd be happy to be in her life anyway that I can, and that with her permission I'd be working to prove I deserved a second chance at romance.
I'm happy to have Lila semi back in my life, and I'm going to work on proving to her that we should get back together. I hope that we can have the family and life she always talked to me about, I know there's still time but the clock is ticking on it. I'm hoping that one day I'll be posting for advice on the family we'll have together, if all things go well.
This is probably a 'quit while you're ahead' proposition. She already has a family and may not be looking to subdivide the time she has as a widowed parent to take on the immense challenge of starting over. She may with time be willing to date you but until you can dispense of your fantasies about her being a blank slate you can imprint yourself onto this is likely doomed.
And what if her figure hadn’t filled out? What if she still had the baby fat on her face? You haven’t had a relationship in 11 years and are obsessed with a woman you terrorized. You’re no prize.
This is heartbreaking that the kids dad isn't there to protect them from you. Hopefully her cop father is still in the picture
So me (37M) and this woman (36F) have been seeing each other for a bit under a month now. It's been casual meet ups and dates, no sex as she wants to wait. We used to date in the past, broke up, but now we're seeing each other again.
Is it too early to ask her to be my official girlfriend again? I feel like we're acting like a couple without the label, which is frustrating. I've met her kids, and given them a handful of kids to and from school.
I've spent the night at her house once. I bring her flowers to her work and to every date we have. I feel like we're a couple, so is it appropriate to ask her to be my official girlfriend?
Are we talking about Lila.
ThrowRAfixit15 (OP)
Yes, my Lila.
"My Lila" she isn't yours and hasn't been yours for over a decade!
It was just casual dating for a few months, and we've only been intimate a few times. She isn't on any birth control, and she made it clear she wasn't going to get on any so if I wanted to be intimate with her it was going to be on my end. I was stupid and didn't use protection and now she's pregnant.
She's only about 4 weeks, caught it during her routine blood work at the doctor's office. She's surprisingly optimistic about this, I am not. She's already thinking ahead and planning about putting parts of her paycheck aside to prepare for the baby, and has already started to eat a bit healthier.
I don't think I want this. She has two kids from a previous relationship that I like enough, but I don't think I can deal with a baby and toddler stage. She keeps telling me that it'll all be okay, that "everything happens for a reason and the universe had a plan for this" but I'm getting real tired of that hippie BS.
I just wish I could go back in time and stop this whole thing from happening. How do I talk with her about this? She's already so happy and attached to this thing but I just feel panic whenever I think about this thing being born. I need advice quickly!
Well if it isn’t the consequences of my own actions.
Wow, I hate this guy.
Decide you never want kids. Get back with your ex, who now has two kids. Don't use protection. Shocked pikachu.
Did anyone else want to puke when he described her hair and eyes?
If you're child-free and you know you're child-free for life, get a vasectomy. It's way less invasive than tubes getting tied, recovery is a week, and you can avoid accidents. OOP is the biggest dolt on the planet for not doing this.