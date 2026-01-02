'AITA for wanting to ask my ex for rent money months after our breakup?'

Things escalated badly. He hurt me once. He continued to compare me to his ex, and eventually he broke up with me at a point when I was unemployed and emotionally drained. A few months later, his house with his ex was finally sold. And our breakup, I asked him for the money he owed me and he said he couldn’t afford it because he had bought a van.

At the time, I didn’t push harder because I was still emotionally attached and trying to survive the breakup. Now that I’ve had some distance and am finally starting to recover, I’m realizing how much I financially supported him. Altogether, what he should have paid in rent and expenses comes to about €5,000.