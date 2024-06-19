'AITA for not wanting to attend my best friend's wedding because of her groom?' Our mutual friends are divided.'

I feel terrible because I love Emily and want to be there for her, but I also need to take care of my own mental health. Our mutual friends are divided—some understand my perspective, while others think I’m being selfish and should suck it up for one day. So, am I the a$hole for not wanting to attend my best friend’s wedding because of her groom?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Top-Effect-4321 said:

If you’re the maid of honor, you will be the ahole if you drag this out. Make up your mind and commit to it and tell your friend so she can make alternate arrangements.

Big-Pickle-7506 said: