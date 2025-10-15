'AITA for wanting to check the neighbor's camera to see if my wife is telling the truth?'

So, I (36M) have been married to my wife (35F) for 7 years now. We've lived in this quiet suburban neighborhood for the past five years.
Yesterday my neighbor lady mentioned about seeing a plumbing van outside our house for a long time and asked if everything was okay. I thought she must've been mistaken because it was just a small pipe leak under the sink but the lady said she saw the van outside for almost 5-6 hours.
When I casually asked my wife last night about the issue she said the fixing took almost five minutes and the dude was in and out of our house which confused me even more. I didn't tell her what the lady had said.
The neighbor lady has no reason to lie. We've known her for a long time now ever since we moved in. I have good relationships with her children who used to live nearby few years ago.
She's also very sharp and not forgetful. I feel like I should check her doorbell camera for confirmation which faces our house and street as well. AITA for thinking that my wife is lying to me about the plumbing issue?
Weird-Salamander-349 said:
Just get a divorce if you don’t trust your wife. The likelihood that she decided to fuck some random plumber for 5 hours is wildly low.
Enigmaticsole said:
So you trust some random neighbor but not your wife? YTA. Just divorce her already.
AutumnVibe said:
YTA. I would hope my husband divorces me if this was my life. A plumber is likely sitting in his van and the old lady neighbor next door is trying to stir up crap yet my husband's first thought is I'm hooking up with the stranger plumber? Yea no. Hard pass. Get some therapy dude. And divorce your wife so she can find someone better.
Angelblade92 said:
YTA - If you can’t trust your wife you need to have a conversation with her, not sneak around and watch your neighbor’s door cam footage like a suburban spy. Not only that but if you ask to see that footage then you are essentially exposing your lack of confidence in your wife to a neighbor.
DatesForFun said:
Yes YTA. don’t involve the neighbor in your insecurities. Sometimes plumbers sit in their vans doing paperwork and scrolling their phones until the next job