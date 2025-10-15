"AITA for wanting to check the neighbor's camera to see if my wife is telling the truth?"

So, I (36M) have been married to my wife (35F) for 7 years now. We've lived in this quiet suburban neighborhood for the past five years.

Yesterday my neighbor lady mentioned about seeing a plumbing van outside our house for a long time and asked if everything was okay. I thought she must've been mistaken because it was just a small pipe leak under the sink but the lady said she saw the van outside for almost 5-6 hours.

When I casually asked my wife last night about the issue she said the fixing took almost five minutes and the dude was in and out of our house which confused me even more. I didn't tell her what the lady had said.