'AITA for wanting a child-free wedding?' 'I'm DISGUSTED.'

"AITA for wanting a child-free wedding?"

Our wedding (me 25f, him 25m) has been planned for almost 2 years now, and we are down to the final 9 weeks. When we started, we agreed to no children. He doesn’t have many kids on his side, but I do. We knew this may mean not everyone we invited would come and that was fine.

His mum however, has been nonstop about his cousins two kids coming. We’ve always said they aren’t cause then it’s not fair to not invite my cousins kids. Thought this was fine. Until today. His mum phoned him this morning upset that the kids hadn’t been invited as his aunt (cousins mum/kids gran) was over and crying to her about it.