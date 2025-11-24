'AITA for wanting different rules for my parents after my in-laws treated me badly?' UPDATED

Now, I don’t want my in-laws staying with us when they visit. My husband agrees they should stay separately and only see our daughter for a short time in the evenings. I told my husband he can stay with his parents as long as he wants, do whatever he wants with them, and visit them as often as he likes. I also said that me and my daughter can come along and see them too, as long as we stay separately.

The problem is, he insists on applying the same rules to my parents, who have never caused any issues. I’m okay with my parents staying separately, but I want them to be able to spend more time with our daughter.