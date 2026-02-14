'AITA for wanting divorce after my husband moved his affair partner into our lives?'

Then a few days ago I found out he lied about how they even met. He told me it was random. Said they ran into each other somewhere and it just happened. Like it was some accident. Turns out he was on a dating app the entire time. He went looking for her. It was intentional from the start. Everything he told me about it being a mistake was a lie.

Every single time I try to leave he manipulates me into staying. Makes me feel crazy. Makes me feel like Im the one breaking up the family when hes the one who has been breaking it for years.

I have four kids watching this. Four kids who are going to grow up thinking this is what love looks like. That you just accept being treated like nothing because someone threatens to disappear if you don't.