'AITA for wanting divorce after my husband moved his affair partner into our lives?'

We have been together for almost fifteen years. Married for thirteen. Four kids. Built a life together. And hes destroyed it multiple times and I keep letting him.
The first time was years ago. He slept with someone I was close to. Someone I trusted. I was shattered but we did counseling and I gave him another chance because I believed people could change and I wanted my family to stay together.
Then a couple years ago right when I found out my mom was terminally ill I discovered he was seeing someone else. Another woman. While I was sitting in hospital waiting rooms watching my mother die he was with her.
I confronted him. He said it was over. Said he cut contact. For maybe two months that was true. Then he started talking to her again. Every time I bring up ending things he flips it on me. Tells me Im overreacting. Says the kids need both parents. Says things like if I leave hell disappear and the kids will never see him again.
So I stay. Because Im scared and exhausted and grieving and I don't have the energy to fight him and lose my mother at the same time. My mom passed in February. The next day. THE NEXT DAY. He tells me this woman is pregnant.
I am standing in my mothers empty house trying to figure out funeral arrangements and this man tells me the woman he promised to stop seeing is carrying his child. While my moms body isnt even in the ground yet.
By the end of that month he was talking about moving her onto property that I inherited from my parents. MY parents. The property my mother left to me. He wanted to put her in a trailer on my land so they could all be one big happy family. Like I was just supposed to accept this woman living on my dead mothers property raising his baby while I raise his four other kids across the yard.
Then a few days ago I found out he lied about how they even met. He told me it was random. Said they ran into each other somewhere and it just happened. Like it was some accident. Turns out he was on a dating app the entire time. He went looking for her. It was intentional from the start. Everything he told me about it being a mistake was a lie.
Every single time I try to leave he manipulates me into staying. Makes me feel crazy. Makes me feel like Im the one breaking up the family when hes the one who has been breaking it for years.
I have four kids watching this. Four kids who are going to grow up thinking this is what love looks like. That you just accept being treated like nothing because someone threatens to disappear if you don't.
Im done. I think. I keep saying Im done but then he says the right things and I get scared and I stay. But something about finding out the lie about how they met broke the last piece of me that was holding on. Because it means nothing was ever what he said it was.
Not the affair. Not the apology. Not the promise to stop. All of it was calculated from the beginning. AIW for not wanting to save this marriage anymore?
Patient-Candidate140 said:
NTA at all, this is beyond saving and you already know that deep down. The fact that he told you about the pregnancy literally the day after your mom died shows you exactly who this man is - someone who will kick you when you're at your absolute lowest point. That's not someone who "made mistakes", that's someone who enjoys hurting you
The manipulation is textbook too, threatening to disappear from the kids lives if you leave him. My ex used to pull similar stuff and it took me way too long to realize that someone who would abandon their children out of spite isn't really someone you want around anyway. Your kids are watching this mess and learning that this is normal, which you already figured out
You said you keep saying you're done but then he says the right things - that's because he knows exactly which buttons to press after fifteen years. The dating app thing proves this was never about him making a "mistake" or falling for someone accidentally, he was actively hunting for affairs the whole time. You deserve so much better than this, especially after everything you went through with your mom
DullProfessional556 said:
He told you his affair partner was pregnant the day after your mother died and then tried to move her onto your mothers property. There is no version of this story where you are the problem. Get a lawyer and protect that inheritance before he finds a way to take that from you too
OP responded:
the inheritance part is what woke me up honestly because I realized if he could look at property my dead mother left me and see a place to put his girlfriend then nothing about me or my family has ever been sacred to him
Iggy186 said:
If he disappears and the kids never see him again... that could be a very good thing.
Diligent_Landscape49 said:
At this point, the best and healthiest thing you could do for your children is to leave. Staying together for the sake of "keeping the family together" means absolutely NOTHING if everyone in the situation is miserable and traumatized. Also, stop believing what he says. The FACT is HE is the one who ruined your family with his actions.
Next-Drummer-9280 said:
LEAVE!!!! Go live in your mom's house with your kids!! Good grief, lady, it is time for you to find your spine! To him: "Yes, this marriage is DONE. Absolutely NO WAY will your side piece live on MY property. YOU did this. Not me. Not the kids. YOU. These are the consequences of your actions."
lapsteelguitar said:
You've put up with this BS, considering putting up with this BS, why? You hate yourself? You have no sense of self worth? Yes, I'm being blunt. Because you need some bluntness in your life. JFC. Get out. Expose him for what he is. Divorce him. Today. NW.