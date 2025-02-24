'AITA for wanting to divorce my husband for flirting with a coworker and gaslighting me over it?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for wanting a divorce after my husband gaslit me into believing him flirting with a coworker was okay because I was 'just hormonal'?"

I’m a 30y f married to my 34y m for over six years. We have two beautiful children, a three-year-old and an eight-month-old. We’ve been together for over 10 years, and our relationship has been amazing from the beginning.

About a year ago (I was approximately 6 months pregnant), I noticed my husband paying more attention to his phone whenever he came home from work. So, one night during dinner when his phone kept dinging, I asked him about it. I asked, “Who has your attention lately?”

It was a female coworker who had just transferred to his department, along with a good colleague of his in this group chat. I had never heard of this female coworker, so I tried to play it off as my husband being nice to a new colleague.