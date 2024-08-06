'AITA for wanting to divorce my husband over a birthday party and cake?' 'He let himself go.'

Later, OP edited the post to include:

We have been together for almost 14 years. The oldest child is his, the middle two are mine and the youngest is ours. Yes, my husband does work in a labor intensive job, so it made logical sense for me to pick up a second job when money was tight.

The problems in our marriage are not new, but I struggle with standing up for myself when it comes to him. I did have one family member that attended the party and one friend. The friend was upset for me, and couldn't believe that he didn't try to ask her for help with planning.

As for my marriage, there are other issues than this party, as many of you kindly pointed out. I constantly feel that I am walking on eggshells around him and one of the children recently told me that they hate how he treats me.