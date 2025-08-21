'AITA for wanting to divorce my wife because I found out she can’t get pregnant?'

I know I’m wrong for doing this but I unblocked him and reached out to him and asked to meet up. Long story short she had gotten her tubes tied at 25 and they broke up directly after because he also wanted kids and he had just wanted me to know about it since she had been extremely sneaky with getting hers tied while she was with him to.

I was in shock after hearing this and instantly went home and confronted her. She told me how she never wanted kids before she met me and she was afraid I’d leave her if I knew she had gotten her tubes tied. In the heat of the argument I told her I wasn’t sure I was willing to continue our marriage and I needed time to think.