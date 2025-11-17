'AITA for wanting to end my marriage because our child is biologically my husband's?'

He acted like an uncle willing to step in and raise his sister's child. Recently his sister confessed to me that my husband was the biological father of this child. She said my husband and her best friend used to hook up occasionally and he did it again right before we got married and this child is the result of his infidelity.

I was sick. She told me she couldn't keep lying to me because eventually it would come out and she wanted to minimize the damage. I confronted my husband and he denied it so I asked him to do a DNA test. He's the father. There's no doubt.