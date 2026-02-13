'AITA for wanting to get my kids tested for autism because they’re similar to our autistic nanny?'

There's this "aha, that explains everything!" moment when you hear a diagnosis. You'll realize when you look into that you've known these things about yourself but just never had a proper explanation and name for it. And the younger they are when they find out, the stronger they'll be at accepting themselves for who they are and not letting stigma damage their self-esteem.

Also, though, I think it's bordering on medical neglect on the part of the husband/Grandma to know your kids may have some special needs but refuse to take steps to find out about and meet those needs. If your kid has a broken arm or a hearing problem, would you think you were the asshole for taking your kids to a specialist to check it out?