'AITA for wanting to hire a full-time maid?' 'My fiancé thinks it’s unnecessary.'

My fiancé and I go 50/50 on everything financially, and we both have good jobs — I actually earn a bit more than he does. We live together and have two large dogs (a Golden Retriever and a Border Collie), so our house gets messy pretty quickly with all the fur and daily life.
When we first moved in, I took on most of the cleaning and cooking. I used to enjoy cooking for him, and we’d sometimes order takeout when I was too tired. But after months of juggling work, house chores, and cooking — sometimes even having to cook while in the middle of meetings — I burned out. Completely.
Eventually, we agreed to hire a part-time maid, which isn’t expensive where we live (outside the US). It helped a lot, but the maid doesn’t come every day, and when she doesn’t, I usually make breakfast for both of us and serve it before he wakes up.
Recently, I brought up the idea of hiring someone to clean every weekday to help keep the house in shape and take some pressure off me. He got really upset and said it wasn’t necessary, that I’m being lazy, and that I’m trying to avoid any responsibility for housework. That made me furious.
I told him I’ve done more than my share for a long time. When I used to cook, he would wash the dishes — but let’s be real, cooking a full meal is a lot more work than just washing dishes. I said I wanted to feel taken care of too, not just be the one doing everything. He still thinks it’s not justified to have daily help and that I should do more around the house.
I told him I find it unfair that we split finances 50/50, I work full-time, and he still expects me to be the one taking charge of the house chores. It feels like he’s not willing to make things easier for me even though we can afford it.
AITA for wanting to hire a maid Monday through Friday and standing my ground? He says being able to afford it doesn’t mean we should do it. He’s annoyed i’ve been doing less and less in the house (I’m a woman btw), and giving more responsibility to the maid rather than doing it myself.
But honestly it’s been heaven waking up to food on my plate and not having to worry about crossing my meetings with cooking time. He says I’m just avoiding basic adult everyday stuff.
FinePossession1085 said:
If you can afford to hire someone, as it isn't as expensive as it is in the U.S., then you are providing someone with a job AND you can enjoy life. Alternatively, your fiancé could get off his backside and stop being a schmuck. He's the lazy a in this situation.
eventually428 said:
Nta. I’d rethink the fiancé status.
paintlulus said:
He thinks it’s unnecessary because…you are the maid.
Turgid_Tiger said:
NTA he called you lazy? Tell him to look in the mirror. Or spend a week only cooking for yourself. Only laundry for yourself and any other “housework responsibilities” you do for him.
Succyoubus said:
NTA. Why are you still marrying someone who thinks YOU'RE lazy if you hire someone to help around the house while YOU pay 50% and YOU also are expected to do the cooking and housework... nevermind the fact you actually earn more.
This guy may very well believe that it's your "duty" as a woman, but then he needs to make more income so you can stay home and do it. Hire a maid as you desire and ditch the fiancé. Trust me when I say it will only get far far worse once he believes you can't escape.
DZHMMM said:
Why tf do u split finances 50/50 when nothing else is? You would be dumb to continue this. NTA. Fix this or leave fast.