'AITA for wanting to hire a full-time maid?' 'My fiancé thinks it’s unnecessary.'

Recently, I brought up the idea of hiring someone to clean every weekday to help keep the house in shape and take some pressure off me. He got really upset and said it wasn’t necessary, that I’m being lazy, and that I’m trying to avoid any responsibility for housework. That made me furious.

I told him I’ve done more than my share for a long time. When I used to cook, he would wash the dishes — but let’s be real, cooking a full meal is a lot more work than just washing dishes. I said I wanted to feel taken care of too, not just be the one doing everything. He still thinks it’s not justified to have daily help and that I should do more around the house.