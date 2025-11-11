'AITA for wanting my house and peace back after letting my MIL stay?'

Talk to your husband and see if he is on the same page. If not, well that's going to take a different discussion. Hopefully he is and with that you two can present a united front and tell your MIL when both of you expect her to be on her feet and leave, set ground rules and expectations for while she is here, etc.

It can be difficult to get people out of your house once you let them in. The earlier you two set expectations, the easier it will be to extricate yourself from the situation. At least setting some ground rules on cleaning and food use *may* improve the situation. It will at least reveal how large of a problem you have.

AvocadoJazzlike3670 said: