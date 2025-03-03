'AITA for wanting my husband to give me equal access to our joint funds?' UPDATED

"Am I (23F) asking too much of my (27M) husband by wanting equal access to our joint funds? AITA?"

For context, I have ADHD and sometimes struggle with impulse spending. My mum struggles with this too and throughout their entire marriage my dad has been the sole controller and only one with online access to their "joint" bank account.

Last Christmas time, I impulsively spent $300 at one store and got home feeling sick so I texted my husband to say I was returning my items. After I messaged him I looked in our joint account and all of the money was transferred into his own account leaving only $0.53. I got home and told him I was sorry for spending so much but he didn't need to overreact that way and transfer all our money into his personal account.