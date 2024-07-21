'AITA for wanting my husband to hold my hand during birth?' NEWLY UPDATED STORY

This is a major update after our previous post linked here:

Wife angry that husband wants to deliver her baby instead of holding her hand. AITA?

Quick summary of the previous article: A 35-year-old pregnant woman is conflicted because her husband, a family medicine doctor, wants to deliver their baby instead of being by her side and holding her hand during the birth. He sees it as a meaningful experience to help her as a doctor. However, she feels scared and unsupported, wanting him to be there for her emotionally.

Despite her objections, her husband and their friends/family don't understand her perspective. She feels isolated as her doctors mainly address her husband during appointments and she is afraid she will lose the emotional connection during this significant memory.

'AITA for wanting my husband to hold my hand during birth?'

Specific-Koala1721