'AITA for wanting to keep my engagement ring from my late fiancé?'

It's my ring that we picked out together and I plan to wear it for the rest of my life. She insisted it should be back in the family however and that she wanted it as it was the last major purchase he made before he passed. I ended up hanging up on her as I was so upset and i've been avoiding her calls since.

My partner is angry on my behalf that she even asked this and told me she was being ridiculous and that I should wear the ring as long as I want to, I can't help but feel like i'm being punished for finding someone to make me happy. That I was supposed to mourn him forever in her eyes.