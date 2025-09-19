"AITA for wanting to leave my husband on our 25th wedding anniversary after he ignored the one thing I asked for?"

I (48F) have been married to my husband (49M) for nearly 25 years. We have 3 kids (10–22) and overall, our marriage has had its ups and downs, but I’ve always loved him.

That said, every single anniversary has been planned by me. I plan the dinners, the trips, everything. He usually gets me flowers, which I appreciate, and I do enjoy planning — but for the past 10 years, I’ve asked him to plan our 25th anniversary.

I wanted to feel special for once. It didn’t have to be expensive — I love the outdoors and would’ve been happy with a hike and a picnic. I just wanted him to put in the effort.