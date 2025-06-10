'AITA for wanting to leave my wife after she gave birth?' 'The last 7 years of my life have been a lie.' UPDATED

Cool_Relative7359 said:

NTA for wanting a divorce. YTA for sleeping with her and creating a child after you found out she betrayed you and had left and chosen a divorce.

Later, OP provided an update:

Thank you all for the mixed reviews. It was expected. I will be talking with a lawyer and will update once I have a chance to talk to one. Appreciate the sound advice as well.Thank you all to those who did not think I was the A hole here. It's been a tough 2 years.

Here's how it went down-I took a paternity test, and my son is confirmed to be mine. I have filed for divorce but the state in which I lived is very conservative and has a waiting period before it can be finalized.