'AITA for not wanting my mother-in-law to walk down the aisle at my wedding?' 'She might not come at all.'

I’m getting married in a few months and overall planning has gone pretty smoothly but there’s one issue that’s been driving me nuts. My future mother-in-law insists on walking down the aisle at my wedding.
For context, she’s not part of the wedding party, she’s not giving anyone away, and she’s not officiating. She just wants to walk down the aisle by herself as part of the processional, basically as if she were the mother of the bride.
I told her no politely. I explained that our plan was for my fiancé and the officiant to enter from the side, then the wedding party would walk, then my parents, and finally me. We’re already including her in a meaningful way. She’s going to light one of the candles during the unity ceremony and will be seated in the front row.
Apparently that’s not enough. She said she deserves her own moment to be seen and honored because she raised my fiancé and has just as much right to walk down the aisle as my parents do.
I tried explaining that traditionally the mother of the groom is seated before the ceremony starts but she got really upset and said she’s not a seat filler, she’s his mother, and she’s not going to be shuffled in like some background character.
My fiancé tried to talk to her but she got emotional and accused us of disrespecting her and trying to erase her from his life. Then she said if we don’t let her walk down the aisle she might not come at all.
Now a few of his aunts and cousins are messaging me saying I’m being controlling and that it wouldn’t hurt anything to just let her walk. But to me it feels like she’s trying to turn the ceremony into a moment about herself.
I don’t want to reward that kind of emotional manipulation and I really don’t want to start my marriage with this kind of boundary being crossed. But now I’m wondering if I’m making a bigger deal out of this than it needs to be. Am I the ahole for saying no?
Low-Programmer-7447 said:
It is not traditional for the mother of the bride to walk down the aisle. So having your mother walk down the aisle but not your fiancés mother would appear unfair. Ultimately it’s your and your fiancé’s choice.
mid40smomof3 said:
I'm generally team bride but in this case yes, YTA. You are NOT sticking with "tradition," your parents are walking together and you are walking by yourself. Also, it's your you and your future husband's wedding... you can do anything you want to do... WANT being the operative word.
And don't act like she has some honorable role by lighting the unity candle. Both moms light one. Additionally, the mother of the groom DOES walk down the aisle. She *traditionally* is walked down the aisle by her own son before the ceremony starts or by a groomsmen. Just say you can't stand your MIL and you're looking for a way to hurt her. Sheesh.
Euphoric_Peanut1492 said:
It's tradition for the ushers to escort the mother of the groom and the mother of bride to their seats BEFORE the ceremony starts. YTA. But if you want to start out your marriage like this and ensure that there will always be drama with the in-laws, then you and your fiancé should go ahead with this plan. It is your wedding and your decision.
Obi-Juan_Valdez said:
I think she has a point. You’re playing favorites. “Oh, but MY parents are the parents of the bride, not the groom, so they’re special!” Get over yourself. YTA.
kukonimz said:
Surprising, but YTA. There’s zero reason for your parents to walk down the aisle and not her. That’s really crappy and your reasons are bs. her response may be dramatic but I totally get where she’s coming from and feeling hurt. You’re excluding her and making her meaningless while your parents are both being honored.
throwaway1975764 said:
YTA your parents are not more special than her. Why should your parents walk down the aisle but not her? Seriously, why? Do you think you and your family are better? More deserving? Somehow above her?
White dresses are hardly even traditional, they are like 100 years deep meanwhile marriage is thousands of years old. Videographers and DJs aren't traditional. I wager to bet a significant number of things you are having at your wedding are non-traditional. So why dig your heels in at insulting your MIL?
Wild-Pie-7041 said:
YTA. What you’ve described isn’t traditional. If you want traditional, BOTH moms are escorted down the aisle before the wedding party.