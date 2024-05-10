'AITA for wanting Mother's Day to be about me?' 'It's my MIL's birthday.'

Both Mother's Day and birthday must be celebrated on the same day. I tried to talk to MIL about it but she said that this is the way it's been for years and it isn't going to change now and that maybe we (my husband and I) can do Mother's Day things another day.

So this is where I might be the ahole; I told my husband he is welcome to go and spend the whole day with his mom, dad, and brothers but I will be staying home and celebrating with the wee potato who made me a mom, we're going to watch Bluey and make tiny blueberry pancakes (her favorite, lol).