'AITA for wanting my fiancé to confront his ex about what she told their daughter about me?'

Then last month. "Mummy says daddy is going to come back to her one day and we'll be a real family again." That one broke me. Because Isla looked at me when she said it with this confused look like she didn't know what to believe.

I told Derek we need to address this. He needs to talk to Monica about what she's saying because it's confusing Isla and it's hurtful to me and frankly it's delusional - they've been divorced for 4 years and he's engaged to someone else.

His response? "I can't control what Monica says in her own home." I said no but you can tell her it's inappropriate and that it's affecting your daughter.