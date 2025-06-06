'AITA for wanting my husband to take care of the kids on his day off?' UPDATED

So this just occurred this morning. My husband has the day off work, I didn't realize this until I was about to leave and he was still sleeping so I woke him up to ask age he said he was staying home.

I told him that he still needed to get up because our 4 mo old son was awake so he needed to care for him (baby was already ready for the day because I get him all ready either way every single day- changed, fed, new diaper, lotioned up due to his bad eczema issue).

But he told me to just take him to his babysitter (we have a live-in nanny who we pay with a car to use, insurance on the car, a phone, of course the room to stay in, and a bit of cash as well). I told him that if he didn't have work that he could get up and care for the baby, he refused and said he was going back to sleep and that he'll get up when the other kids get up (4 year old son and 3 year old daughter).